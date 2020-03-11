Featured Local Job: Full-Time Chef

Iron Mountain Grille (Cousin Basil’s) is currently seeking a full-time chef.

Competitive Pay

Benefits

Apply in person at the restaurant

*Please no phone calls.

Iron Mountain Grille (Cousin Basil’s) is located at 10638 PA-36, Clarington, PA 15828

