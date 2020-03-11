Featured Local Job: Full-Time Chef
Wednesday, March 11, 2020 @ 04:03 PM
Iron Mountain Grille (Cousin Basil’s) is currently seeking a full-time chef.
- Competitive Pay
- Benefits
Apply in person at the restaurant
*Please no phone calls.
Iron Mountain Grille (Cousin Basil’s) is located at 10638 PA-36, Clarington, PA 15828
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.