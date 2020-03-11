Featured Local Job: Full-Time Chef

Sweet Basil is currently seeking a full-time chef.

Competitive Pay

Benefits

Apply in person at the restaurant

*Please no phone calls.

Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant and Bar is located at 21108 Paint Blvd, Shippenville, PA 16254.



Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.