Featured Local Job: Servers

The Iron Mountain Grille (Cousin Basil’s) is seeking servers.

Requirements:

Must be friendly and have the ability to deliver excellent customer service.

Must be available evenings and weekends.

Apply in person at the restaurant.

The Iron Mountain Grille (Cousin Basil’s) is located at 10638 PA-36, Clarington, PA 15828.

