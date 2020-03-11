 

Featured Local Job: Several Positions at Mealy Excavating

Wednesday, March 11, 2020 @ 01:03 AM

Posted by Jared Bakaysa

Mealy Excavating and Construction, Inc. is accepting applications for the following positions:

  • Class A CDL Truck drivers, in good standing
  • Labors
  • Operators

Applicant must be Safety oriented and show positive attitude and work ethic, heavy lifting is involved with the ability to work in teams and advance.

We offer Retirement, Health and Life Insurance plans, On the job training and certifications. Wage is based on qualifications.

Apply in person at 128 Lake Lucy Road Tionesta, PA 16353 M-F from 8am to 5pm or submit application via link below or visit our website mealyinc.com to download application.

You may also submit a resume with application at hr@mealyinc.com

NO Phone calls will be accepted and application must be submitted.

DOWNLOAD APPLICATION (PDF)


