Local Amateur Bakers Sought for TV Show on Baking Competitions

Wednesday, March 11, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Jill McDermott

oreo cheesecakeCLARION CO., Pa. – If you are an amateur baker who enters baking competitions, there may just be a spot for you on a television show being developed by an award-winning television production company.

The production company is working with a major cable network to find America’s most enthusiastic and dedicated competitive bakers.

They’re looking for pie pros or cookie connoisseurs to be part of a series about the world of amateur competitive baking. Bakers would potentially be featured as a part of the project.

The show will follow a handful of bakers as they travel and compete in baking competitions.

To be considered bakers:

• Must participate in at least one baking competition annually.
• Must be over 18 years of age.

Apply here.

Questions? You can reach the producers at amateurbakerscasting@gmail.com.

Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis. If there are any next steps, a member of the team will be in touch!


