Martha E. Kline, 91, of Titusville, passed away Monday morning March 9, 2020 at her residence.

Martha was born on February 22, 1929 at Utica, PA, a daughter of the late Clifford and Roxie Stearns Rhoades.

She was married to Harold Kline on August 30, 1952.

He preceded her in death on March 7, 1977.

She had attended the Cochranton area schools.

Martha enjoyed doing crafts, making dolls, sewing and wallpapering.

She is survived by the following children: Harold “Skip” Kline, Jr. of Oil City, Nancy Irwin of Rouseville, Patrick Kline and wife Paula of Deltona, FL and Robert Kline and wife Kathy of Mt. Pleasant; eight grandchildren, Tina Kline, Lisa Wright and husband Michael, Daniel Irwin, Scott Irwin, Kadee Kline, Christopher Kline, Jessica Long, Marsha Miller; eight great-grandchildren, Dominic Irwin, Jacen Long, Riley, Colten, Aiden, Jaqwan, Masen and Eden Wright; three sisters, Ruby Reed of Cochranton, Florence Rhoades of Franklin, Shirley Rhoades of Meadville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Ralph, Clifford and Russell Rhoades; and four sisters, Helen Nemoth, Margaret “Jean” Kline, Marion Ruyan, and Ruth Richards.

Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, PA 16354 on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm.

Funeral services will be at the funeral home on Friday at 11:00 am with Rev. William Hopkins, officiating.

Interment will be in Jamison Corners Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association 112 Washington Place #1520, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 or your local American Heart Association.

If you would like to leave a condolence for the family go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

