Mayport Woman Arrested on Drug Charges

Wednesday, March 11, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-imageINDIANA CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Mayport woman was arrested on drug charges last week.

Around 8:25 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, Indiana-based State Police received a call about suspicious individuals at the Advance Auto Parts store in White Township, Indiana County.

Police say two individuals, 51-year-old Peggy Bender, of Mayport, and 35-year-old Chad Hamilton, of Homer City, were observed to be under the influence of something and were “meandering around the store” for an extended period of time. Troopers then arrived at the scene and observed the pair “acting suspiciously.”

According to police, upon contact, the suspects’ vehicle, a 2009 Chevrolet Impala, was searched, and drug paraphernalia was found. Both individuals were then arrested and searched.

Police say both individuals were found to be in possession of narcotics and paraphernalia. They were then transported to the Indiana-based State Police barracks for processing.

Hamilton was released with charges pending though District Court 40-3-02, while Bender was arraigned on charges and housed in the Indiana County Jail on $50,000.00 bond.


