Michael Reed Willison, 70, of New Bethlehem, died Monday afternoon, March 9, 2020, at the UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Born on February 1, 1950 in St. Charles, Armstrong County, he was the son of the late Reed and Louise (Painter) Willison.

He was married on April 22, 1995 to Donna (Reese) and she survives.

Mike worked for the St. Charles Brick Plant and Columbia Gas Company.

He served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War from March 4, 1970 to October 31, 1971.

He enjoyed going to camp at the river, was an avid fisherman and hunter, and coached Pee Wee Football.

He was a member of the New Bethlehem Moose and VFW.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Willison of Brookville; two sons, Matthew Willison and his wife, Lisa of New Bethlehem and Corey Willison of Knox; three step children, Wendy Huffman and her husband, Mark of New Bethlehem, Darrel Wiles and his wife, Tina of New Bethlehem, and Crystal Shick and her husband, Mike of Rimersburg; fourteen grandchildren, Crosby, Carter, Conan, Shannon, Skyler, Leah, Dustin, Jayme, Jordan, Chase, Hunter, Brock, Kelsey, and Colton; ten great- grandchildren, two sisters, Darlene Willison of New Bethlehem and Sherri Morris of Sligo, two brothers, Ron Willison of New Bethlehem and Jon Willison of Front Royal, Virginia; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, He was preceded in death by a sister, Donna Bish and a step daughter, Diane Smith.

Mike’s wish was to be cremated.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 on Thursday, March 12, at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11:00 am at the funeral home with Pastor Jimmy Swogger officiating.

Immediately following the funeral service, The Walter W. Craig Post 354 of New Bethlehem American Legion will honor their fallen comrade.

Online condolences may be sent to Mike’s family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

