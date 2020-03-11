North Clarion, Coudy Girls; Ridgway, Clarion, Brookville Boys Set for PIAA 2nd Round Action Wednesday

Five District 9 teams – two girls and three boys – will be in action in the second round of the PIAA playoffs Wednesday, March 11.

(Photo Gabby Schmader of North Clarion (left) and Domenic Allegretto of Ridgway will try to help their teams advance to the PIAA quarterfinals. Photos by Jared Bakaysa of JB Graphics. See more of Bakaysa’s work here)

The girls’ games are both in Class 1A with District 9 champion Coudersport facing District 6 third-place finisher Blacklick Valley at 7 p.m. at Bald Eagle High School, and D9 runner-up North Clarion battling District 5 third-place finisher and defending state champion Berlin Brothersvalley at 7:30 p.m. at Indiana High School.

A pair of boys’ games are in Class 2A with District 9 champion Ridgway facing District 10 runner-up Farrell at 7:30 p.m. at Clarion University’s Tippin Gym and District 9 runner-up Clarion facing District 6 champion Bishop Guilfoyle at 7:30 p.m. at Punxsutawney High School.

In Class 3A boys’ action, District 9 champion Brookville will battle WPIAL runner-up and defending PIAA champion Lincoln Park at 7:30 p.m. at Armstrong High School in Kittanning.

GIRLS

Coudersport vs. Blacklick Valley

Coudersport (22-4) is in the second round for the second time in three years having reached the 2A second round in 2018. The Lady Falcons are looking for their first trip to the quarterfinals since 2004 when it lost to Monessen in the quarterfinals.

Blacklick Valley (18-7) was the top seed in the District 6 playoffs but was upset in the semifinals by St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy before rallying back to finish third by beating Purchase Line in the consolation contest. The Vikings were just 12-13 a year ago and 2-20 two years ago and are in the PIAA playoffs for the first time in school history.

Coudersport advanced to Wednesday’s game with a 48-41 win over Avella with Sarah Chambers scoring 13 points and Emma Chambers, Mikayla Gunn and Rosalyn Page each adding 11 tallies.

Sarah Chambers leads the Lady Falcons averaging 13.6 ppg with Page chipping in 9.3 ppg, Gunn 8.1 ppg and Lauren Stimaker 7.6 ppg.

Blacklick Valley beat Clairton, 43-37, in the first round behind 19 points from Emily Marines, nine points and 10 rebounds from Maria McConnell and seven points and eight rebounds from Nikki Zimmerman.

McConnell leads the Vikings averaging 20.8 points and 8.6 rebounds per game, while Marines chips in 9.9 points per game with Zimmerman adding 8.7 ppg and Marissa Skubik 7.5 ppg.

The winner will play the winner of the game between District 5 champion Shanksville-Stonycreek and District 10 champion Kennedy Catholic in the quarterfinals Saturday, March 14, at a site and time to be announced. The Shanksville/Kennedy game is at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Punxsutawney High School.

North Clarion vs. Berlin Brothersvalley

North Clarion (25-1) is in the second round of the PIAA playoffs for the third time in fourth years and are looking for a trip to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2017.

Berlin Brothersvalley (16-9) won the PIAA title a year ago with a 41-32 win over Lourdes Regional but only one player who scored in that title game a year ago is back this season, senior Alexis Yanosky, who had a team-best 12 points in the championship game last year. Berlin lost to Shanksville-Stonycreek in the D5 semifinals this year before beating Shade to finish third.

North Clarion advanced to the second round with a 47-36 win over Sewickley Academy behind 18 points from Mackenzie Bauer, 13 points and nine boards from Abby Gatesman, a Clarion University recruit, and four points, 10 rebounds and five blocked shots from Trinity Thompson.

Berlin Brothersvalley beat Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy, 44-31, to reach the second round. Yanosky led the way with 16 points, Rayne Stoltzfus added seven and Jennifer Countryman and Gracie Sechler each had six points.

Gatesman leads the She-Wolves averaging 14.6 ppg and was recently named the KSAC’s MVP. She has scored 1,216 career points. Bauer adds 11.6 ppg, Haley Sherman 9.5 ppg and Gabby Schmader 8.3 ppg.

Stats for the Mountaineers weren’t available, but Yanosky had 20 points in the consolation-game win over Shade, and Berlin has won eight of its last nine games.

The winner plays the winner of the game between WPIAL champion Rochester and District 5 runner-up Tussey Mountain in the quarterfinals Saturday, March 14. The Rochester/Tussey Mountain game will also be played at Indiana High School starting at 5:30 p.m.

BOYS

Ridgway vs. Farrell

Ridgway (20-7) is looking to make it to the quarterfinals for the second straight season and for the third time in the last four seasons. It would be the Elkers fourth trip to the quarterfinals since 2012.

Farrell (17-8) is playing in its 114th PIAA playoff game with the first one coming 100 years ago, a 25-23 loss to Bellvue in the first round of the 3A tournament. Farrell’s first-ever PIAA playoff win come over DuBois in 1931, 27-15, also in Class 3A. The Steelers reached the quarterfinals last year as well. Farrell has won nine of its last 10 games with the lone loss being a 55-54 double-overtime loss to Lakeview in the District 10 title game.

Ridgway advanced to the second round with a 57-49 win over Shenango behind 19 points apiece from Matt Dush and Dan Park. Zack Zameroski added 10 in the victory.

Dush leads the Elkers averaging 14.4 ppg, Zameroski adds 12.8 ppg and Park 8.4 ppg.

Farrell rallied to beat Coudersport, 69-64, behind 25 points from Eric Hopson,17 from Brian Hilton and 11 from Ben King.

Hopson leads the Steelers averaging 21.2 ppg with King chipping in 11.0 ppg and Hilton 7.2 ppg.

The winner plays the winner of the game between WPIAL champion Our Lady of Sacred Heart and District 6 runner-up Portage in the quarterfinals Saturday, March 14, at a time and place to be announced. The OLSH/Portage game is at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Greensburg Salem High School.

Clarion vs. Bishop Guilfoyle

Clarion (17-9) is in the second round for just the third time since reaching the semifinals in 1966. The other times were in 1986 and 2003.

Bishop Guilfoyle (25-3) was the PIAA runner-up a year ago losing by two, 54-52, to Math, Civics and Science in the championship game. That was the Marauders’ first trip past the second round since reaching the quarterfinals in 1997. BG graduated just two players, and one starter, from last year’s runner-up team, which beat Coudersport, 77-65, in the second round.

Clarion reached the second round with a 49-44 win over Winchester Thurston behind 21 points from Cal German.

German, a junior, is averaging 20.9 ppg and has scored 1,130 career points. Nick Frederick chips in 10.3 ppg for the Bobcats with Hunter Craddock scoring 7.8 ppg.

Bishop Guilfoyle beat Brentwood, 59-33, behind 17 points from Michael Montecalvo, 13 points from Jessiah Witherspoon and 11 from Will Helton.

BG stats aren’t available. Its losses came to Laurel Highlands, Altoona and Greater Johnstown.

The winner gets the winner of the game between District 10 champion Lakeview and WPIAL runner-up Sto-Rox in the quarterfinals Saturday, March 14, at a time and location to be announced. The Lakeview/Sto-Rox game is at 7 p.m. at New Castle High School.

Brookville vs. Lincoln Park

Brookville (18-7) won a PIAA playoff game for just the second time in school history Saturday and for the first time since 1997.

Lincoln Park (22-5) has been around a decade, but the Leopards are playing their 44th PIAA playoff game Wednesday. Last season, Lincoln Park beat Trinity, 73-72, to win the 3A title. It was the Leopards fifth trip to a PIAA title game since 2011.

Brookville advanced to the second round with a 49-34 win over Neshannock, as Robert Keth scored 18 points, Jace Miner 12 and Aaron Park 10.

Miner leads a balanced Raiders squad averaging 11.7 ppg with Keth chipping in 11.0 ppg and Park 10.8 ppg.

Lincoln Park advanced to the second round with a 67-59 win over Penns Valley behind 20 points from Isaiah Smith, 17 from Andre Wilder, 13 from LA Pratt and 10 from Dakari Bradford.

Smith leads the Leopards averaging 14 points per game while dishing out 129 assists. Wilder adds 12 points and seven rebounds per contest and has blocked 37 shots, while Tanner Mathos chips in 11 points and 7 rebounds per game while blocking 90 shots. Bradford also scored 10 points per game to go with seven boards per contest, while Johnnie Bryant (8 ppg, 6 rpg) and Montae Redix (7 ppg, 4 rpg, 25 blocks) also play roles.

The winner will play the winner of the Carlynton and the WPIAL’s seventh-place finisher Beaver Falls in the quarterfinals Saturday, March 14, at a time and place to be announced. The Carlynton/Beaver Falls game is at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Peters Township High School.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.