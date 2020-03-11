North Clarion Girls, Clarion Boys to Air Wednesday on Laurel Eye Clinic High School Basketball Powered by The Haskell House

INDIANA, Pa. (D9Sports) – A pair of PIAA second-round playoff games – North Clarion vs. Berlin Brothersvalley girls and Clarion vs. Bishop Guilfoyle boys – will air Wednesday evening on Laurel Eye Clinic High School Basketball powered by The Haskell House via EYT Media/D9Sports.com.

Both games start at 7:30 p.m. with the North Clarion/Berlin game coming from Indiana High School and the Clarion/BG game coming from Punxsutawney High School. Airtime for both contests will be 6:30 p.m. with the Kerle Tire Pregame Shows.

Dustin Kifer and Chris Rossetti will have the call of the North Clarion/Berlin game with Mike Kalinowski and Bob “The Governor” Dunkle on the call of the Clarion/BG contest.

The Kerle Tire Pregame show from Armstrong High School starts at 5:30 p.m., while the Kerle Tire Pregame Show from DuBois High School begins at 6:30 p.m.

HOW TO LISTEN: North Clarion girls vs. Berlin Brothersvalley

Airtime from Indiana High School for the Kerle Tire Pregame Show will be 7 p.m. with the game set to tip at 7:30 p.m.

Fans can listen to the game live on exploreClarion.com. Go straight to the website and find the story for the Keystone/Bishop McCort game and the player will work on any mobile device (You may need to hit the play button in order to get the stream to play) or click here to listen.

HOW TO LISTEN: Clarion boys vs. Bishop Guilfoyle

Airtime from Punxsutawney High School for the Kerle Tire Pregame Show will be 7 p.m. with the game set to tip at 7:30 p.m.

Fans can listen to the game live on exploreClarion.com. Go straight to the website and find the story for the game and the player will work on any mobile device (You may need to hit the play button in order to get the stream to play) or click here to listen.

