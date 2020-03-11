 

North Clarion Girls, Clarion Boys to Air Wednesday on Laurel Eye Clinic High School Basketball Powered by The Haskell House

Wednesday, March 11, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

German and North Clarion girls BakaysaINDIANA, Pa. (D9Sports) – A pair of PIAA second-round playoff games – North Clarion vs. Berlin Brothersvalley girls and Clarion vs. Bishop Guilfoyle boys – will air Wednesday evening on Laurel Eye Clinic High School Basketball powered by The Haskell House via EYT Media/D9Sports.com.

(Photo by Jared Bakaysa of JB Graphics. See more of Bakaysa’s work here)

Both games start at 7:30 p.m. with the North Clarion/Berlin game coming from Indiana High School and the Clarion/BG game coming from Punxsutawney High School. Airtime for both contests will be 6:30 p.m. with the Kerle Tire Pregame Shows.

Dustin Kifer and Chris Rossetti will have the call of the North Clarion/Berlin game with Mike Kalinowski and Bob “The Governor” Dunkle on the call of the Clarion/BG contest.

The Kerle Tire Pregame show from Armstrong High School starts at 5:30 p.m., while the Kerle Tire Pregame Show from DuBois High School begins at 6:30 p.m.

HOW TO LISTEN: North Clarion girls vs. Berlin Brothersvalley

Airtime from Indiana High School for the Kerle Tire Pregame Show will be 7 p.m. with the game set to tip at 7:30 p.m.

Fans can listen to the game live on exploreClarion.com. Go straight to the website and find the story for the Keystone/Bishop McCort game and the player will work on any mobile device (You may need to hit the play button in order to get the stream to play) or click here to listen.

HOW TO LISTEN: Clarion boys vs. Bishop Guilfoyle

Airtime from Punxsutawney High School for the Kerle Tire Pregame Show will be 7 p.m. with the game set to tip at 7:30 p.m.

Fans can listen to the game live on exploreClarion.com. Go straight to the website and find the story for the game and the player will work on any mobile device (You may need to hit the play button in order to get the stream to play) or click here to listen.

The following local sponsors have signed on to make this year’s Laurel Eye Clinic Games of the Week Powered by the The Haskell House possible:

Special thanks to  Delta Contracting, State Representative Donna Oberlander, Burford & Henry Real Estate, Tin Town Metal WorksHunter Station Golf Club and RestaurantTuck’D Inn FarmSnyder’s Autobody, and the Clarion Boys’ Basketball Boosters for sponsoring tonight’s games as well

Laurel Eye Clinic (Title Sponsor) Kerle Tire (Title Sponsor/Pre-Game Show)
Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant (Coaches’ Pregame Interviews) Hager Paving (Player of the Game)
Kahle’s Kitchen (1st Quarter) Next Step Therapy (2nd Quarter)
FUN Bank (Halftime Show) Penn State-DuBois (3rd Quarter)
DuBrook (4th Quarter) Clarion County Community Bank (Postgame Show)
Gatesman Plumbing, Heating & A/C (Timeouts) Allegheny Grille of Foxburg (Broadcast Booth)
Matt Higgins – State Farm Insurance (Free Throws) Eric Shick Nationwide Insurance Agency (3-pointers)
Zacherl Motors (Scoreboard) Gatesman Auto Body (Governor’s Keys to the Game)
Redbank Chevrolet (Stats) Computer Guru of Leeper (Equipment/Jess Quinn’s Halftime Breakdown)
MV Property Care (Tip-off) Janney Montgomery Scott (Starting Lineups/Fast Breaks)
Luton’s Plumbing & Heating (Players to Watch) S&W Auto Body (Fouls)
Clarion-Forest VNA (Injury Update) Carrier Insurance (Coaches)
Clarion Ford (Drive of the Game) Tionesta Builders (Overtime)
Randy and Bob’s Auto Body Riverhill Automotive
Ramada by Wyndham of Clarion Mealy Excavating
LandPro (Possession Arrow)  Clarion Bathware
Allstate Insurance, the Dave Jones Agency (Keystone Games) J&J Trailers & Equipment Sales
Ochs Building Supply (What’s at Stake)  Delta Contracting & Design, Inc.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

