Say What?!: 3,549 People Don Smurf Costumes to Break Guinness Record

LANDERNEAU, France – Organizers of a carnival in a French city announced they broke a Guinness World Record when 3,549 people came out dressed like Smurfs.

The Starry Moon Carnival in Landerneau said 3,549 people were counted Saturday night in costumes inspired by the Smurfs, small blue characters created by Belgian comics artist Peyo in 1958 before going on to star in TV and film adaptations across the globe.

