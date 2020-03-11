 

SPONSORED: Two Great Sales Events Happening Now at Clarion Ford-Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram

Wednesday, March 11, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

clarion ford buildingCLARION, Pa. – The ‘Built Ford Proud’ and the ‘Jeep Celebration Event’ sales events are both happening now at Clarion Ford-Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram!

Get into a new 2020 Ford EcoSPort SE for just $219 a month. That payment includes tax!
clarion ford ecosport2020 Ford EcoSport SE Crossover Ti-VCT GDI I-4 Engine with Auto Start-Stop Technology

clarion ford escape2020 Ford Escape SE SUV EcoBoost Engine with Auto Start-Stop Technology

Get $2500 cashback and 0% financing for 60 months on select new Ford Explorers.
clarion ford explorer2020 Ford Explorer ST SUV EcoBoost V6 Engine with Auto Start-Stop Technology

clarion jeep latitude2020 Jeep Cherokee LATITUDE PLUS 4X4 Sport Utility

Get into a new 2020 Jeep Renegade Latitude, 4×4, just $195 a month. That payment includes tax!
clarion jeep renegade2020 Jeep Renegade LATITUDE 4X4 Sport Utility

How about a new 2020 Jeep Compass Latitude, 4×4 just $239 a month. That payment also includes tax!
clarion jeep compass2020 Jeep Compass LATITUDE 4X4 Sport Utility

As always, they treat the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. They know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer they enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow them to demonstrate their commitment to excellence!

Clarion-Ford-Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram’s experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. You are encouraged to browse their online inventory, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options.

You can also request more information about a vehicle using the online form on their website www.clarionauto.com or by calling 866-858-5661.

