SPONSORED: Wanango Country Club Golf Course Now Open
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Good news! Wanango Country Club Golf Course is open! The weather forecast looks promising for the foreseeable future.
The golf course is open for the season, and it will stay open daily, weather permitting.
Call for tee times: 814-676-8133 option #1
Guest Fees until further notice:
$30.00 for 18 holes with cart
$20.00 for 9 holes with cart
Wanango Country Club will have a limited menu in the Grill Room from Tuesday through Sunday.
If you haven’t purchased your 2020 membership, hurry up and do so…take advantage of these extra days of golf!!
We hope to see everyone at Wanango Country Club soon.
Blues & Boogie Night – March 28!
It’s Blues & Boogie night at the Wanango Country Club, and it’s going to be a FUN evening.
Local group, Max Schang’s Trio of Blues, will be performing on Saturday, March 28th!
Spread the word, polish your dance shoes and make a reservation – see below.
$20.00/person.
Includes entertainment & hors d’oeuvres.
Doors open at 6:00 p.m.
Live music from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
RSVP here: https://www.wanangocountryclub.com/events/blues-boogie-featuring-max-schangs-trio-of-blues
Easter Brunch – April 12
Join the Allegheny Grille on Easter Sunday, April 12th, for their annual Easter Brunch!
Seatings start at 11:00 a.m.
Adults: $29.99
Children (4-10): $12.99
Children 3 & under will be their guests(free)
(all prices are subject to PA sales tax, gratuity appreciated)
Savory Hot Chafing Dishes of:
- Scrambled Eggs
- Crispy Bacon
- Sausage Links
- Home Fries
- Pancakes
- Mashed Potatoes
- Seasonal Vegetables
Meat Carving Stations of:
- Prime Rib
- Honey Baked Ham
Assorted Fresh Fruit is also included.
RESERVATIONS ARE REQUIRED
To make a reservation please call 814.676.8133, option #3
The meal is open to the public.
The Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, PA 16343.
For more information, visit https://www.wanangocountryclub.com/.
