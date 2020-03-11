SPONSORED: Wanango Country Club Golf Course Now Open

 

Wednesday, March 11, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Jared Bakaysa

Wanango Country Club 1RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Good news! Wanango Country Club Golf Course is open! The weather forecast looks promising for the foreseeable future.

The golf course is open for the season, and it will stay open daily, weather permitting.

Call for tee times: 814-676-8133 option #1

Guest Fees until further notice:

$30.00 for 18 holes with cart
$20.00 for 9 holes with cart

Wanango Country Club will have a limited menu in the Grill Room from Tuesday through Sunday.

If you haven’t purchased your 2020 membership, hurry up and do so…take advantage of these extra days of golf!!

We hope to see everyone at Wanango Country Club soon.

Blues & Boogie Night – March 28!

It’s Blues & Boogie night at the Wanango Country Club, and it’s going to be a FUN evening.

Wanango

Local group, Max Schang’s Trio of Blues, will be performing on Saturday, March 28th!

Spread the word, polish your dance shoes and make a reservation – see below.

$20.00/person.

Includes entertainment & hors d’oeuvres.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m.

Live music from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

RSVP here: https://www.wanangocountryclub.com/events/blues-boogie-featuring-max-schangs-trio-of-blues

Easter Brunch – April 12

Join the Allegheny Grille on Easter Sunday, April 12th, for their annual Easter Brunch!

Seatings start at 11:00 a.m.

Adults: $29.99
Children (4-10): $12.99
Children 3 & under will be their guests(free)
(all prices are subject to PA sales tax, gratuity appreciated)

Savory Hot Chafing Dishes of:

  • Scrambled Eggs
  • Crispy Bacon
  • Sausage Links
  • Home Fries
  • Pancakes
  • Mashed Potatoes
  • Seasonal Vegetables

Meat Carving Stations of:

  • Prime Rib
  • Honey Baked Ham

Assorted Fresh Fruit is also included.

RESERVATIONS ARE REQUIRED

To make a reservation please call 814.676.8133, option #3

The meal is open to the public.

The Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, PA 16343.

For more information, visit https://www.wanangocountryclub.com/.

Looking down a fairway at Wanango Country Club


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
