State Police Calls: Criminal Mischief, Child Endangerment, Forgery

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Criminal Mischief in Knox Borough

According to police, around 8:12 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 56-year-old Gregory Wedekind, of Shippenville, reportedly punched a known victim’s front windshield on her 2004 GM Envoy, causing the windshield to shatter.

The victim is a 39-year-old Knox woman.

Child Endangerment in Salem Township

Clarion-based State Police investigated an alleged child endangerment incident that occurred at a location on State Route 208 in Salem Township.

The incident happened around 7:00 a.m. on February 28.

Forgery in Kane, McKean County

On Tuesday, March 10, a case of theft by deception was reported to Clarion-based State Police.

Police say the victim, a 35-year-old Clarion man, sold speakers to a man in Kane Borough and received counterfeit money as payment.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.