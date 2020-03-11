 

State Police Calls: Criminal Mischief, Child Endangerment, Forgery

Wednesday, March 11, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

State Police (by Dave)CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Criminal Mischief in Knox Borough

According to police, around 8:12 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 56-year-old Gregory Wedekind, of Shippenville, reportedly punched a known victim’s front windshield on her 2004 GM Envoy, causing the windshield to shatter.

The victim is a 39-year-old Knox woman.

Child Endangerment in Salem Township

Clarion-based State Police investigated an alleged child endangerment incident that occurred at a location on State Route 208 in Salem Township.

The incident happened around 7:00 a.m. on February 28.

Forgery in Kane, McKean County

On Tuesday, March 10, a case of theft by deception was reported to Clarion-based State Police.

Police say the victim, a 35-year-old Clarion man, sold speakers to a man in Kane Borough and received counterfeit money as payment.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.


