State Police Investigating Animal Cruelty in Salem Township

Wednesday, March 11, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

investigationSALEM TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating an incident of animal cruelty that occurred in Salem Township.

On Tuesday, March 10, an incident of animal cruelty was reported to the state police.

Police say the incident occurred between 8:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on March 10, when a suspect clipped a teether to the genitals of a male dog, cutting off the circulation to the affected area.

The dog was rescued and transported from the scene to a veterinarian for emergency medical attention.

According to police, the incident occurred at a location on Side Lane in Salem Township, Clarion County.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to these incidents is asked to contact Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.


