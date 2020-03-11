Summerville Residents Accused of Stealing Over $110K From Elderly Woman

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Two Summerville residents are accused of stealing over $110,000.00 from an elderly woman who is now deceased.

Punxsutawney-based State Police, in collaboration with Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett, conducted a theft and fraud investigation.

As a result of the investigation, it was determined that 49-year-old Charles Robert Douglas and 51-year-old Lisa Lynn Douglas stole $111,729.18 from a known 77-year-old Pomfret, Maryland woman (now deceased).

Police say the investigation revealed Charles Douglas and Lisa Douglas persuaded the victim to put Charles Douglas into the role of her power of attorney after the victim had been deemed “incapacitated” mentally as a result of dementia and Alzheimer’s by medical professionals.

According to police, the accused then drained the victim’s financial accounts from April 2015 through June 2017.

Court documents indicate the following charges were filed against both individuals through Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office on Monday, March 9:

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3

– Theft By Deception-False Impression, Felony 3

– Theft By Deception-Fail To Correct, Felony 3

– Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 3

– Theft By Failure To Make Required Disposition Funds, Felony 3

– Secure Execution Documents By Deception, Misdemeanor 2

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m., on April 9, with Judge Bazylak presiding.

