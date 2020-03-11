Tuesday’s District 9 Basketball Scores from PIAA Playoffs

March 10 basketball scores

BOYS

Class 1A Second Round

(7-2) Cornell 53, (9-1) Elk County Catholic 44

(7-4) Bishop Canevin 40, (9-2) Cameron County 39

GIRLS

Class 2A Second Round

(6-3) Bellwood-Antis 83, (9-1) Redbank Valley 54

(6-4) Bishop McCort 73, (9-2) Keystone 34

