Two-time Defending Champion Bellwood-Antis Too Much for Redbank Valley

DUBOIS, Pa. (D9Sports) – For three of the four quarters Tuesday night at DuBois High School, Redbank Valley looked like it belonged on the court with two-time defending state champion Bellwood-Antis.

(Photo: Lauren Smith scored 14 points in Redbank Valley’s loss to Bellwood-Antis Tuesday. Photo by Jared Bakaysa of JB Graphics. See more of Bakaysa’s work here)

Unfortunately for the District 9 champion Lady Bulldogs, the third quarter was a rough one.

Relisten to the game:

Redbank Valley was outscored 25-8 in the third quarter, and that was a large reason an otherwise close game turned into a 29-point victory for Blue Devils, 83-54, in the second round of the PIAA Class 2A tournament.

Prior to the third quarter, Redbank Valley was right in the game and trailed by just 11, 42-31, at halftime.

But in the third quarter, the Blue Devils (26-2), the third-place team out of District 6, showed why they have won back-to-back state titles putting any doubt to who the superior team was by increasing the lead to 67-39 by the end of the quarter.

Alli Campbell, Bellwood-Antis’ sensational senior guard who is headed to Notre Dame, scored her 3,000 career point in the contest and netted a game-high 35 points while hitting five 3-pointers. Campbell needed just 16 points entering the game to reach the rare air of 3,000 points and finished the night with 3,019.

Emilie Leidig added 22 points in the win for the Blue Devils while hitting four tripes of her own with Macy Decker chipping in eight points and Jaidyn McCracken seven.

Lauren Smith and Tara Hinderliter each scored 14 points for Redbank Valley (20-8) with Madison Foringer adding 12 points and Alivia Huffman eight.

Hinderliter finished her career with 1,401 career points, the second-most in school history behind her sister, Brooke, who scored 1,997.

Bellwood-Antis will play Penns Manor, a 46-39 winner over West Middlesex, in the quarterfinals Friday, March 13, at a site and time to be announced.

BELLWOOD-ANTIS 83, REDBANK VALLEY 54

Score by Quarters

Bellwood-Antis 21 21 25 16 – 83

Redbank Valley 14 17 8 15 – 54

BELLWOOD-ANTIS – 83

Macy Decker 2 2-2 8, Jayden Shuke 2 0-0 4, Jaidyn McCracken 3 0-0 7, Emilie Leidig 7 4-4 22 Alli Campbell 13 4-7 35, Sakeria Haralson 1 1-2 3, Chelsea McCaulsky 1 0-1 2, Lydia Worthing 1 0-0 2, Olivia Musselman 0 0-0 0, Alexis Lovrich 0 0-0 0, Katie Robinson 0 0-0 0, Dakota Woomer 0 0-0 0. Totals 30 11-16 83.

REDBANK VALLEY – 54

Emma Huffman 1 0-0 2, Claire Clouse 1 0-0 2, Madison Foringer 6 0-0 12, Tara Hinderliter 6 2-4 14, Lauren Smith 4 5-6 14, Alivia Huffman 4 0-2 8, Caylen Rearick 1 0-0 2, Alyssa Bowser 0 0-0 0, Ryleigh Evans 0 0-0 0, Ryleigh Smathers 0 0-0 0, Kennedy Hetter 0 0-0 0, Karlee shoemker 0 0-0 0, Megan Gourley 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Edmonds 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 7-12 54.

Three-pointers: Bellwood-Antis 12 (Campbell 5, Leidig 4, Decker 2, McCracken). Redbank Valley 1 (Smith)

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.