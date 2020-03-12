A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Showers, mainly after midnight. Low around 47. Southeast wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday – Showers likely, mainly before 9am. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 52. West wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 28. West wind 10 to 13 mph.

Saturday – A slight chance of rain after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 45.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

Monday Night – A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

