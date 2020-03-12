Bishop Guilfoyle too Much for Clarion, as Marauders end Bobcats Dream Season

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (D9Sports) – Outscoring Clarion by eight points in the first quarter, District 6 champion Bishop Guilfoyle beat the Bobcats, 66-47, in the second round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs at Punxsutawney High School.

(Photo of Clarion’s Cal German. Photo by Jared Bakaysa of JB Graphics. See more of Bakaysa’s work here)

Relisten to the game:

The Marauders (26-3), the PIAA runner-up a year ago, built a 20-12 lead at the end of the first quarter and expanded it to 32-21 by halftime before pulling away in the second half.

Will Helton led BG with 19 points while hitting five 3-pointers, with Jessiah Witherspoon adding 17 points with Kyle Ruggery adding 11 points.

Cal German led Clarion with 14 points, Beau Verdill and Josh Craig each scored nine points and Skylar Rhoades added eight points.

BISHOP GUILFOYLE 66, CLARION 47

Score by Quarters

Bishop Guilfoyle 20 12 18 16 – 66

Clarion 12 9 13 13 – 47

BISHOP GUILFOYLE – 66

Jessiah Witherspoon 6 3-4 17, Patrick Haigh 3 0-0 7, Will Helton 7 0-0 19, Alex Wood 2 1-2 5, Kyle Ruggery 4 2-2 11, Michael Montecalvo 3 0-0 7. Totals 25 6-8 66.

CLARION – 47

Cal German 6 0-0 14, Beau Verdill 3 2-4 9, Christian Simko 1 0-0 2, Hunter Craddock 1 0-0 2, Josh Craig 3 0-0 9, Skylar Rhoades 4 0-0 8, Nick Frederick 1 1-2 3, Kyle Porciello 0 0-0 0, Don Cunninghamn 0 0-0 0, Ryan Alston 0 0-0 0, Aidan Quinn 0 0-0 0, Cameron Lapinto 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 3-6 47.

