Clarion Area Names New High School Principal, Approves Contracts, School Calendar

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Natalie Miller-Martini (pictured above) was hired on Tuesday night by the Clarion School Board as the new high school principal effective July 1, 2020.

Miller-Martini replaces John Kimmel who resigned last year to accept the position of superintendent at Union School District. She currently serves as Special Education Supervisor for the Clarion Area School District.

The school board approved a salary of $90,698.00 for the 2020-21 school year term as the high school principal. The three-year contract also provides for medical benefits for Natalie, her spouse, and eligible dependents. She will also receive an increase of one percent of her then-current base salary each year following a satisfactory annual evaluation.

The Board of Directors also approved a five-year contract with Jason Noto as School Psychologist. The contract includes a work year of 204 days per academic year, with workdays to be determined by Administration. Noto’s salary of $77,043.73 for the 2020-2021 academic year is inclusive of the purchased service agreement with North Clarion School District.

According to the contract, “sixty (60) percent of this contract shall be served with Clarion Area School District. Forty (40) percent of this contract shall be purchased by North Clarion School District. In the event North Clarion School District should choose to not continue with the agreement to purchase forty (40) percent of this contract, the contract shall reduce to sixty (60) percent including all compensation and benefits.”

The contract also includes medical benefits for him and his dependents and the possibility of a one percent increase in his current salary each year with a satisfactory evaluation.

The board awarded a contract for the renovation to the high school entrance to the successful bidder, Fred L. Burns in the amount of $138,500.00. Also known as a “safety vestibule,” the renovation of the entrance will include additional security features.

The board approved an annual contract with Clarion Rehab for the Clarion Hospital Athletic Medicine Program (CHAMP) that provides athletic training services to area school districts. The contract fee of $33,339.77 includes the salary of an athletic trainer.

A 2020-21 School Calendar was approved, with the first day of classes for students set for August 26 and the last day May 28.

(Click on the image for a larger version.)

The following personnel actions were approved:

Appointments: Assistant Jr. High Volleyball – Emily Fillman – Step 1 $717; Homebound Instruction – Tracy Craig and Emily Alston at a rate of $31.66 per hour; and Full-Time Custodial – Linda Lawson – $10.50/hour. Substitute: Substitute Custodial – Michael Lawson – $10.00/hour Resignation: Jeffrey Mabold – Custodial- effective March 20, 2020 Volunteers: Art trip to Philadelphia – April 17, 2020 : Maggie Bohlander, Jaunice Vega, and Taylor Banner; Baseball : Tanner Kline

The Board also approved the following Bus and Van Drivers: John F. Lauer-Substitute Bus Driver and Chandra Scheftic- Van Driver.

