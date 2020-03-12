 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Buffalo Chicken Pasta

Thursday, March 12, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

Serve this spicy one-dish meal with a side salad!

Buffalo Chicken Pasta

Ingredients

2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch cubes
2 – 10-3/4 oz. cans condensed cream of chicken soup, undiluted
1 cup Buffalo wing sauce
1 medium onion, finely chopped
1-1/2 teaspoons garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1 – 16 oz. package penne pasta
2 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
2 cups sour cream
1/2 cup ranch salad dressing
Finely chopped celery

Directions

~In a 5-qt. slow cooker, combine the first seven ingredients. Cook, covered, on low until chicken is tender, four to five hours.

~Cook pasta according to package directions for al dente; drain.

~Remove slow cooker insert. Stir in cheese until melted. Add pasta, sour cream and ranch dressing.

~Top with celery.


