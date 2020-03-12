Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Buffalo Chicken Pasta

Serve this spicy one-dish meal with a side salad!

Buffalo Chicken Pasta

Ingredients

2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch cubes

2 – 10-3/4 oz. cans condensed cream of chicken soup, undiluted

1 cup Buffalo wing sauce

1 medium onion, finely chopped

1-1/2 teaspoons garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 – 16 oz. package penne pasta

2 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

2 cups sour cream

1/2 cup ranch salad dressing

Finely chopped celery

Directions

~In a 5-qt. slow cooker, combine the first seven ingredients. Cook, covered, on low until chicken is tender, four to five hours.

~Cook pasta according to package directions for al dente; drain.

~Remove slow cooker insert. Stir in cheese until melted. Add pasta, sour cream and ranch dressing.

~Top with celery.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.