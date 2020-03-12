Clarion Woman Accused of Locking Herself in Bathroom With Juvenile Who Fled Custody Waives Hearing

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion woman waived her hearing on Tuesday on charges from an incident in which she allegedly locked herself in a bathroom with a juvenile who fled from custody following a dependency hearing.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 20-year-old Mackenzie Renay Elder were waived for court on Tuesday, March 12:

– Hinder Apprehension/Prosecution-Harbor Or Conceal, Misdemeanor 2

– Obstruct Administration of Law/Other Government Function, Misdemeanor 2

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

The charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Elder remains free on $15,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in mid-February in Clarion Borough.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 2:40 p.m. on February 14, Officer Kemmer, of the Clarion Borough Police Department, received a call to respond to the area of the Clarion County Courthouse for a report of a 15-year-old male juvenile who had fled following a dependency hearing.

According to the complaint, while traveling to the scene, Officer Kemmer received a report that the juvenile was last seen in the area of Main Street and Third Avenue. Officer Kemmer then arrived in the area and spoke with several probation officers at the scene.

Officer Kemmer was advised the juvenile was at a dependency hearing and had been committed to Pathways. He was then escorted out of the courthouse and had fled.

The complaint states that shortly after beginning to search for the male juvenile, Officer Kemmer received information the juvenile was at a relative’s apartment on South 6th Avenue.

Officers Kemmer and two of the probation officers then responded to the apartment and approached from the rear, where they were able to see the juvenile inside.

According to the complaint, Officer Kemmer and one of the probation officers entered the apartment, and the male juvenile and a female then fled to the bathroom. The female, later identified as Mackenzie Elder, then attempted to shut the bathroom door, and the probation officer attempted to stop her, but Elder allegedly shut the door on the officer’s finger.

After shutting the door, Elder barricaded it shut so the officers could not get inside. She was then advised that the male juvenile was committed to Pathways, and she needed to open the door, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Elder refused to open the door and stated the male juvenile “was not going anywhere until she spoke with her mother.” While barricaded inside the room, Elder then called her mother, who arrived at the scene ten minutes later. Elder then permitted her mother to open the door and spoke with her about the male juvenile.

After speaking to her mother, Elder opened the door, and the male juvenile was taken back into custody, the complaint states.

Officer Kemmer then attempted to speak to Elder regarding the incident, but Elder allegedly refused to answer any questions about the male juvenile. Officer Kemmer then left the scene and went to speak to a Children and Youth Services (CYS) caseworker about the juvenile.

According to the complaint, the caseworker also reported that the male juvenile was committed to the Pathways program and fled after being escorted out of the courthouse.

Charges against Elder were filed through Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on Thursday, February 20.

