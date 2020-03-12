Clarion’s Bagoly Gets D1 Wrestling Invite; Brackets Set

INDIANAPOLIS – The NCAA announced the field for the 2020 Division I wrestling championships on Tuesday, including the at-large selections for each weight class. Clarion 285-pounder Ty Bagoly was among those to earn one of those coveted bids, with the sophomore set to make his first appearances at NCAA’s next week.

Bagoly earns his spot at the NCAA Championships just three days after teammates Greg Bulsak and Brock Zacherl clinched their tournament berths at the MAC Championships. Bulsak won the 197-pound title at the conference tournament, while Zacherl placed second at 149 pounds. Clarion has now had 13 NCAA qualifiers in the last five years.

Bagoly is the third Golden Eagle to earn an at-large bid to the tournament in as many seasons, joining Taylor Ortz (2018) and Greg Bulsak (2019) in that club. The sophomore heavyweight made the transition from 184 pounds and had his best season to date, posting a 16-6 overall record and cracking the national rankings at his weight class. Bagoly is one of six MAC heavyweights to make the field of 33.

The NCAA released the brackets for the 2020 Division I Wrestling Championships on Wednesday, with the three Clarion wrestlers in the event – Ty Bagoly, Greg Bulsak and Brock Zacherl – learning the identities of their first-round opponents. The event will start on Thursday, March 19 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

#32 Ty Bagoly (285): Bagoly will make his first appearance at the NCAA Championships in the so-called “pigtail” round, and will face off against #33 Max Ihry of Northern Illinois. This will actually be the second time these two Mid-American Conference (MAC) foes faced off with one another this season. The two previously met at the Boilermaker Duals in November, with Bagoly pinning Ihry for the win. Bagoly enters the tournament with a 16-6 overall record.

#10 Greg Bulsak (197): Bulsak will make his third NCAA Championships appearance this year, with his 10-seed the best among his teammates this year as well as the best for his career. The redshirt junior went 27-5 during the season and won the 197-pound title at the MAC Championships last weekend. He’ll open his tournament against another MAC opponent, #20 Wyatt Koelling of Missouri. The two met during the 2018 Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational, with Bulsak pinning him late in the second period.

#12 Brock Zacherl (149): Zacherl is making his fourth and final appearance at the NCAA Championships, and will look to wrap his storied career with a trip to the podium in Minneapolis. The MAC runner-up at 149 pounds to fourth-ranked Brock Mauller of Missouri, Zacherl enters with a 22-4 record. He opens against Chattanooga’s #22 Tanner Smith, who was the 2018-19 Southern Conference Freshman of the Year and an at-large selection this year. Zacherl improved to 114-17 in his career this year, putting him in sole possession of 14th place on Clarion’s all-time wins list.

