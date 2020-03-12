Featured Local Job: Auto Body Technician

Gatesman Autobody in Lucinda is hiring a Full-Time Collision Repair/Auto Body Technician.

Professional Experience Required. Pay based on Experience and Skill Level, Benefits Available.

Looking for a hard-working individual, who is passionate about their work, and cares about giving the best possible service to the customer.

Come work for a Collision Repair Shop that has been family owned and operated for over 60 years. We look forward to hearing from you!

*Apply by e-mail or preferably in person.

Email info@gatesmanautobody.com

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.