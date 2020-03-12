Featured Local Job: Automotive Painter

Gatesman Autobody in Lucinda, Pa., is looking for an automotive painter.

Professional experience is required.

Pay is based on experience and skill level. Benefits are available.

Gatesmans are looking for a hard working individual who is passionate about his/or her work and cares about giving the best possible service to the customer.

Work for a collision repair shop that has been family owned and operated for over 60 years.

Gatesmans look forward to hearing from you!

Apply by e-mail at info@gatesmanautobody.com, or preferably, in person.

