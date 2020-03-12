Gannon University Announces Policy Limiting Spectators At NCAA Women’s Basketball Regional, Refund Policy For Purchased Tickets

ERIE, Pa. – For fans of North Clarion graduate Tori Obenrader, the only way they will get to see the Gannon star play in the NCAA Division II women’s basketball tournament is via live video.

Per NCAA direction, the Gannon University Athletics Department announced Wednesday that the upcoming NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Atlantic Regional in Erie, Pa., will be played in front of only essential staff and family members. Gannon is scheduled to host the NCAA championship event Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 14 at the Hammermill Center. The general public will not be allowed entrance to the Hammermill Center for the championship event.

A decision for this weekend’s NCAA Division II championship events in all sports was made following NCAA President Mark Emmert’s decision to limit fans at the NCAA Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments due to COVID-19 (coronavirus) concerns.

All presold tickets will be refunded in full. Individuals who purchased tickets in advance can receive their refund at the Gannon Recreation and Wellness Center (130 West 4th Street) Thursday between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Friday between 8 a.m.-noon. Individuals must present their purchased ticket(s) to receive their refund.

All games this weekend can be viewed free of charge at https://portal.stretchinternet.com/gannon. Production is courtesy of the California (Pa.) University Communication Arts Department. Live gameday statistics will be available at https://gannonsports.com/sidearmstats/wbball/summary. Live gameday audio will be available through individual school’s websites, including 90.5 WERG’s broadcast of the Gannon-California (Pa.) contest at https://www.wergfm.com.

The NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Atlantic Regional quarterfinals kicks off Friday with No. 3 Glenville State against No. 6 Notre Dame (Ohio) at 5 p.m. No. 2 Gannon will battle No. 7 California (Pa.) at 7:30 p.m. The winners will meet in Saturday’s semifinals at 7 p.m.

