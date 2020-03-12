Hot-Shooting Lincoln Park Ends Brookville’s Season; Ridgway Falls to Farrell

KITTANNING, Pa. (D9Sports) – Defending PIAA Class 3A champion Lincoln Park used a game-opening 16-3 run to propel itself to a 66-46 win over Brookville in the second round of the PIAA Class 3A boys’ basketball playoffs at Armstrong High School.

“The kids were excited coming in, and they’re disappointed now,” Brookville head coach Dalton Park said. “They wanted to win. They played the whole way to the end. None of them gave up. They did everything I asked them to.”

The Leopards (23-5), the WPIAL runner-up, shot 62.5 percent (30 of 48) for the night, including an incredible 15 of 18 (83.3 percent) in the second and third quarters combined.

That coupled with District 9 champion Brookville (18-8) shooting 18 of 52 (34.6 percent) made it a long night for the raiders, who trailed by as many as 30 midway through the fourth quarter.

Tanner Mathos scored a team-best 16 points for Lincoln Park with Isaiah Smith adding 11 points and L.A. Pratt nine.

Jace Miner scored a game-high 18 points to lead Brookville with Robert Keth adding 11 points and Aaron Park eight. Park finished his great Raiders’ career with 1,058 career points, which ranked third in school history.

FARRELL 51, RIDGWAY 33

CLARION, Pa. – A 10-2 Farrell run to start the fourth quarter helped the District 10 runner-up Steelers pull away from District 9 champion Ridgway for a 51-33 win in the second round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs at Clarion University’s Tippin Gym.

Ridgway (20-8) trailed by just five, 31-26, going to the fourth quarter before Farrell (18-8) started the quarter on a 6-0 run and expanded the lead to 41-28 by the media timeout that came at the 3:50 mark.

Eric Hopson scored 12 of his game-high 22 points.

The game was tied at the end of the first quarter at 11 before Farrell held Ridgway without a field goal in the second quarter to take a 24-17 halftime lead.

Brian Hilton added 11 points for the Steelers with Ben King chipped in 10 points.

Zack Zameroski led Ridgway with 14 points while Dan Park added nine points.

