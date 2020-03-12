Knox Woman Accused of Attacking Husband With Knife to Be Sentenced Next Week

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Knox woman who reportedly attacked her husband with a knife and then attacked two other family members who attempted to stop her is scheduled to be sentenced next week.

According to court documents, 56-year-old Laura Texter, of Knox, is scheduled to be sentenced by President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, on the following charges:

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

Texter pleaded guilty to the above charges on Wednesday, February 19, in the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

As a result of the plea agreement, the following charges were dismissed:

– Aggravated Assault, Felony 1 (two counts)

– Aggravated Assault, Felony 2

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (four counts)

– Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary (four counts)

Texter is currently free on $75,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Beaver Township on Saturday, October 5.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on October 5, Trooper Lingle, of the Clarion-based State Police, was dispatched to a residence on Grace Road in Knox, Beaver Township, Clarion County, for a report of an active domestic violence incident between family members.

The complaint notes that when Trooper Lingle and Corporal Yockey arrived at the scene, they observed Laura Texter outside the residence physically harassing the victims.

According to the complaint, the first victim, Texter’s husband, reported that Texter had physically attacked him with a knife, cutting him on his left forearm, and had also bitten his right upper arm.

The second victim told police that as he was attempting to stop Texter, she hit him in the left side of his ribs with the knife three times, causing marks, the complaint states.

A third victim reported that she also attempted to stop the fight when Texter clawed her face with her fingernails causing marks to her face. The third victim also stated that Texter had shoved her and punched her in the face several times, according to the complaint.

The complaint also indicates that as Texter was being placed under arrest, she intentionally kicked Corporal Yockey several times and stated she wanted to “kick him in his face.”

Texter was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Amy Long Turk at 7:30 p.m. on October 5.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.