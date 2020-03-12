Larry L. Zimmerman, 88, of Seneca, died peacefully, Monday, March 9, 2020 at Sugar Creek Station.

Born September 20, 1931 in Van, he was a son of the late Harry F. and Evelyn Smith Zimmerman.

A 1949 graduate of the Cranberry High School, he completed much additional education as he moved through the ranks of the United National Gas Company.

He was enlisted and served on military leave during the Korean War in the US Army from 1952 through 1954 in the US Military Police.

Larry retired after 42 years of service, beginning as a trainee, and working his way up to the Manager of Properties and Supplies and Field Operations of National Fuel Gas.

He was an avid sportsman, member of the 55 Plus Softball in Oil City, volunteer for the PA Fish and Boat Commission, and coached American Legion baseball and softball.

Larry served on the Cranberry Area School Board from 1967 through 1971, holding the office of Vice President, and served for six years in the United Way of Venango County, serving as President during his final year.

Mr. Zimmerman was a member of the Oil City Lodge 363 F & A.M., Venango Lodge of Perfection, and the New Castle Consistory.

Larry was a long-time member of the Seneca United Methodist Church where he had served as a trustee.

On May 25, 1953 he was married to the former Bette Opal Goodman in the First Baptist Church of Oil City.

She preceded him in death on December 3, 2012.

Surviving is a son, Douglas A. Zimmerman of Oil City; a daughter-in-law, Clytie Jean Zimmerman of IL; a grandson, Adam Zimmerman and his wife Julia, and their children Reese and Grant; a grandson Zach Zimmerman and his wife Kim and their children Zayden and Kamryn; a granddaughter Katie Ashby and her husband Chris and their children Emma Jean and Erin; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Steven L. Zimmerman; and three brothers, Wayne, Richard, and John “Jack” Zimmerman.

A memorial service will be held at the Seneca United Methodist Church on Saturday at 11 am with the Rev. William Hastings officiating.

Interment will be in Brandon Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Seneca United Methodist Church Food Pantry or to the charity of one’s choice.

