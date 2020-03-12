 

Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Young Girl in Jefferson County

Thursday, March 12, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-newJEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A 30-year-old man is behind bars following an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a nine-year-old girl in Jefferson County.

According to court documents, DuBois-based State Police on Wednesday, March 11, filed the following criminal charges against William Gerald Washburn, of Brockport:

– Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse Person Less Than 16 Years Age, Felony 1
– Aggravated Indecent Assault – Complainant Less Than 13 Years Old, Felony 2
– Child Pornography, Felony 2
– Indecent Assault Person Less than 13 Years of Age, Misdemeanor 1

According to a published article on WJAC News, Washburn is accused of the sexual assault of a nine-year-old girl at a home in the 2100 block of Rattlesnake Road in Snyder Township, Jefferson County.

DuBois-based State Police were requested to assist Jefferson County CYS at the home after a childline abuse report against Washburn was received. The girl allegedly told police Washburn was a “bad person” who had touched her with his “hands, mouth, and tongue.”

Police reported the girl said Washburn assaulted her on two separate occasions, both approximately ten weeks ago.

According to officials, the girl’s mother reported that she discovered nude photos of the girl on Washburn’s phone in January but deleted the photos as soon as she saw them. She also told police Washburn was known to take screenshots of teenage girls with his phone and send them to himself via email.

Authorities reported they seized three cellphones, a tablet, four thumb drives, five disposable cameras, and a broken computer from Washburn.

Washburn is currently lodged in the Jefferson County Jail on $50,000.00 bail.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

