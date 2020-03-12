Marion J. Swafford, age 87, of Shippenville, passed away Wednesday morning, March 11, 2020 at Highland Oaks at Water Run in Clarion.

Born November 22, 1932 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Beatrice Boger McLean.

She married Richard Swafford and he preceded her in death on July 4, 2011.

Marion had worked for Warner Aluminum, where she made extension ladders.

She was an avid gardener and loved to crochet afghans.

Survivors include two daughters, Kathy Brown and her husband, Ed, of Knox and Carol Myers of Linesville; and four grandchildren, Steve (Jen) Brown of Monaco, Danielle (Jeff) Stanley of Knox, Matt Buzikowski of Montana and Jamie (Chad) Zimmerman of St. Thomas.

Marion is also survived by four great grandchildren, Aleece, Dylan, Maive and Avery.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Molly and Reva.

It was Marion’s wish to be cremated.

A memorial service will be held on a later date at the Linesville Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to Marion’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.