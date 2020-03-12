Rimersburg Teen Loses Control of Vehicle, Slams into Guide Rail on Route 36

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Rimersburg teen lost control of her vehicle and struck a guide rail on State Route 36 on Wednesday evening.

According to Marienville-based State Police, around 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 18-year-old Tawney A. Schwab, of Rimersburg, was operating a 2009 Chrysler PT Cruiser, traveling north on State Route 36, just east of Slocum Spring Drive in Farmington Township, Clarion County, when she failed to negotiate a right-hand curve in the roadway.

The vehicle then traveled into the opposing lane of travel before striking a guide rail, then rotated 360 degrees and came to a final rest in the northbound lane facing south.

Schwab and her passenger, 28-year-old Clair I. Lees, of Harrisville, were both using seat belts and were not injured.

Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Ambulance assisted at the scene.

