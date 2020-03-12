Say What?!: Reported Loose Lion Was Unusually Groomed Dog in Spain

MOLINA de SEGURA, Spain – Police officers in Spain responded to numerous reports of a lion on the loose in a town and discovered the animal was actually a dog with an unusual haircut.

The Local Police of Molina de Segura said they received numerous reports Sunday of a loose lion strolling through the municipality.

