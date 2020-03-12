 

Statewide Student Archery Tournament Canceled

Thursday, March 12, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

archery aHARRISBURG, Pa. – A statewide student archery tournament scheduled to be held Friday, March 13 in State College has been canceled in response to the global coronavirus outbreak.

Penn State University today announced that all non-essential campus events would be canceled through April 6.

The tournament, which is held annually in the University Park campus’ Multi-Sports Facility, was canceled as a result.

The tournament is coordinated by the Game Commission through the National Archery in the Schools Program. More than 1,000 students were registered to take part.

The Game Commission in coming weeks will contact participating schools to explore whether rescheduling the tournament is possible.


