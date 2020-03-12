New Voting Machines Arrive in Clarion County

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Trucks delivered Clarion County’s 55 new voting machines last week, according to Commissioner Ed Heasley.

(Commissioners Ed Heasley and Wayne Brosius look at a sample machine with Director of Elections Cindy Callihan.)

Counties throughout Pennsylvania were mandated to purchase new certified voting machines for use in elections.

Pennsylvania offers additional information on various websites.

“These new web pages are a great resource for Pennsylvania voters, and I encourage everyone in Adams County to use it,” said Angie Crouse, Director of Elections and Voter Registration for Adams County.

“County election officials have been working together with staff at the Department of State since we began rolling out our new voting systems to make sure that voters are prepared when they go to the polls. These web pages are just one more tool that we can use to empower voters.”

The county web pages are part of the Department of State’s Ready to Vote 2020 initiative, which aims to educate voters about new voting systems and other voting changes ahead of the 2020 elections.

Among the resources available through Ready to Vote is a toolkit that groups and organizations can use to share reliable information about voting in Pennsylvania. The department’s votesPA.com website and the toolkit explain the significant voting reforms in Act 77, including the new option to vote by mail-in ballot.

