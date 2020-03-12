Wednesday’s Basketball Scores Involving District 9 Teams in the PIAA Playoffs

March 11 basketball scores

GIRLS

PIAA CLASS 1A SECOND ROUND

(9-1) Coudersport 54, (6-3) Blacklick Valley 46

(9-2) North Clarion 62, (5-3) Berlin Brothersvalley 43

BOYS

PIAA CLASS 3A SECOND ROUND

(7-2) Lincoln Park 66, (9-1) Brookville 46

PIAA CLASS 2A SECOND ROUND

(10-2) Farrell 51, (9-1) Ridgway 33

(6-1) Bishop Guilfoyle 66, (9-2) Clarion 47

