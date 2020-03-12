YMCA to Offer Youth Running Program in April

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion County YMCA will offer a new youth running program called Born2Run beginning this April.

The program is for ages six to 12 and will meet every Tuesday and Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in April and May. The focus is on proper running technique, stretching, strengthening and conditioning. There will even be running competitions where kids can take home ribbons and medals.

Mark Bettwy, a local runner and retired Pennsylvania State Trooper, will coach the program. Mark has been active with several local running clubs in the area.

“My goal is to make running fun for kids,” said Bettwy when asked about the focus of the program.

“I’m excited to offer the children of our community the chance to learn that running is a lifelong individual and team activity.”

“Student athlete coaches from CUP Women’s Cross Country team will be focusing on strength, stretching, and conditioning all while emphasizing that running can be fun,” said Bettwy.

All youth runners receive tech t-shirts.

The program meets at the Clarion County Park and the YMCA, with other possible locations to be announced on a weekly basis.

The cost of the program has been reduced thanks to a generous donor. The cost is $15/Members and $25/Non-members. Registration is available at the YMCA and online at www.clarioncountyymca.org.

About the YMCA

For more information about the Clarion County YMCA and Y programs, please visit the YMCA website at www.clarioncountyymca.org, call 814-764-3400 and follow the Y on Facebook.

Hours

The Clarion County YMCA hours are Weekdays 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.; Saturdays from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.; and Sundays from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

(Article submitted by Michelle Murray, Marketing & Membership Director, Clarion County YMCA, Oil City YMCA, and YMCA Camp Coffman)

Clarion County YMCA and exploreClarion.com have partnered to provide the community with YMCA News. This is an exclusive article only found on exploreClarion.com.

The Clarion County YMCA is a branch of the Scenic Rivers Association, which includes the Oil City YMCA, Clarion County YMCA, Younger Days Child Care, and Camp Coffman.

