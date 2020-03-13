Area Cancellations or Postponements Due to COVID-19

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The following community events, meetings, or activities have been cancelled or postponed due the coronavirus scare.

UPDATED: 3:30 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020

– All PA Schools- CLOSED Effective March 16 for 10 Business Days per Governor Wolf

– Central Electric Cooperative (CEC) 2020 First Responders’ Electrical Hazards Training – Postponed (Reschedule Date TBA.)

– Clarion BBQ Festival scheduled for May 15-May 17 – CANCELLED

– Clarion Free Library’s Children’s St. Patrick’s Day Party – CANCELLED

– Drake Well group events, tours, and facility rentals – CANCELLED through the end of April.

– FASD (Franklin Area School District) Broadcasts Performances Scheduled for Friday and Saturday nights – Postponed (Reschedule Date TBA)

– IC Parrish Events CANCELLED:

–Lenten Day of Reflection – March 14th – CANCELLED

–High School Faith Formation Classes – March 15th, March 22nd, and March 29th – CANCELLED

–Bunny Bingo – March 16th, March 23rd, March 30th – CANCELLED

–Purses & Bling – March 28th – CANCELLED – If you’ve purchased a ticket, please contact Chellsi Lesniak at 814-229-2534 for a refund. Purses & Bling 2020 will be rescheduled at a later date.

– Oil City’s production of “Mama Mia” scheduled for Friday – Saturday – Postponed (Reschedule Date TBA)

– Oil City Library’s Friends of the Library group meeting scheduled for March 16 – Postponed (Reschedule Date TBA)

– Redbank Valley Community Band concert for this weekend – CANCELLED (Reschedule Date TBA)

– Salem Lutheran Church’s Buckwheat Pancake Meal scheduled for March 28, 2020 – CANCELLED

– The PIAA Thursday made the unprecedented decision to suspend the PIAA basketball and PIAA Class 2A boys’ and girls’ swimming champions for minimally a two-week period due to concerns about the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

– The NCAA Thursday announced the cancellation of all remaining winter sports championships as well as all spring NCAA championships because of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

– Venango Chamber Orchestra concert scheduled March 29 at the Barrow-Civic Theatre – CANCELLED

To add a delay or cancellation, email news@exploreClarion.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.