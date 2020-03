Your daily sports update.

(Photo by Paul Burdick. Check out more of Burdick’s work here)

NHL pauses season, hopes to resume play ‘as soon as it is appropriate’

Major League Baseball has canceled the remainder of its Spring Training games, also announcing that the start of the 2020 regular season will be delayed by at least two weeks due to the national emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic.

The XFL canceled its regular season Thursday amid the spread of the coronavirus.

Having discussed at length with NBA owners whether to take a hiatus due to coronavirus safety concerns, commissioner Adam Silver said Thursday he opted to suspend the season shortly after canceling the Utah Jazz-Oklahoma City Thunder game on Wednesday night following Rudy Gobert’s positive test for COVID-19.

Dallas Mavericks team owner and Indiana University graduate Mark Cuban is looking at ways he can financially support team employees and arena workers after it was announced yesterday the NBA season was suspended amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

