A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area

Today – Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 52. Southwest wind 13 to 17 mph becoming west in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 27. West wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday – Increasing clouds, with a high near 45. West wind around 6 mph.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow before 11pm, then a slight chance of snow between 11pm and 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 27. North wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 46. Northeast wind around 7 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Tuesday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

