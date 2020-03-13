Area Cancellations Due to COVID-19

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The following community events, meetings, or activities have been postponed or canceled due the coronavirus.

UPDATED: 1:53 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020

– Central Electric Cooperative (CEC) 2020 First Responders’ Electrical Hazards Training – Postponed (Reschedule Date TBA.)

– FASD (Franklin Area School District) Broadcasts Performances Scheduled for Friday and Saturday nights – Postponed (Reschedule Date TBA)

– The Redbank Valley Community Band concert for this weekend – CANCELLED (Reschedule Date TBA)

To add a delay or cancellation, email news@exploreClarion.com.

