Area Woman Faces Charges Following Custody Exchange Gone Wrong

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area woman is facing charges following an incident in which she reportedly refused to cooperate with a custody exchange in Sugarcreek Borough.

On Wednesday, March 11, Lieutenant Baker, of the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department, was advised that 46-year-old Dawn Whitley, of Utica, had met with a known individual at the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department to pick up her grandson. Whitley allegedly told the known individual, “your father better be here tonight or you’re not getting him (the minor child).”

Police say Whitley and the known individual have been doing the custody exchanges at the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department.

According to police, Whitley then stated she would not give the child back unless a second known individual was present.

Police say at 8:00 p.m., the first known individual was at the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department to pick up the child.

Then at 8:19 p.m., Whitley sent a text to the second known individual saying, “Where are you? (The child) needs picked up, and you’re not here. I’m still waiting to hear where I can take (the child) since you’re not at the police station.”

According to police, the second individual replied, “(The first known individual) is at the Sugarcreek Police Station waiting for you to drop off (the child). I will be there to get him as soon as you do that.”

Whitley allegedly replied, “No,” then left the area with the child.

Police say Whitley was arrested at her home, and the child was then picked up by a family member.

Court documents indicate Whitley was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland at 12:05 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, on the following charges:

– Interference With Custody Of Children, Felony 3

– Harassment – Communicate Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3

She is currently free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on March 18 with Judge Kirtland presiding.

