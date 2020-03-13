Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate-Raspberry Whoopie Pies

This awesome treat will become a family favorite!

Chocolate-Raspberry Whoopie Pies

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter, softened

1 cup sugar

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup baking cocoa

1-1/2 teaspoons baking soda

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup 2% milk

Filling:

1 – 7 oz. jar marshmallow creme

1/2 cup shortening

1/3 cup seedless raspberry jam

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups confectioners’ sugar

Directions

~Preheat oven to 400°.

~In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in egg and vanilla.

~In another bowl, whisk flour, cocoa, baking soda, baking powder and salt; add to creamed mixture alternately with milk, beating well after each addition.

~Drop dough by tablespoonfuls 2 inches apart onto greased baking sheets. Bake until set, six to eight minutes, and tops spring back when lightly touched. Remove from pans to wire racks to cool completely.

~For filling, in a large bowl, beat marshmallow creme and shortening until blended. Beat in jam and vanilla. Gradually beat in confectioners’ sugar until smooth. Spread on bottoms of half of the cookies; cover with remaining cookies.

*Makes about 2-1/2 dozen whoopie pies!

