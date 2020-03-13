Clarion County Softball League Holding Registration March 16

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion County Softball League Board announced an open team registration for the upcoming 2020 softball season.

There will be open registration held at “The Tavern” (315 W Main St, Clarion, Pa. 16214) on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.

Registration will be for teams and players interested in playing Co-Ed League and Men’s League. Players are permitted to participate in multiple leagues. Players who are not affiliated with a current team are encouraged to attend the registration meeting to sign up as a free player in case teams are seeking out additional players.

Entry fees are not due at this time as registration will be finalized once the number of teams is determined for both leagues.

Please check the Clarion County Co-Ed League Softball Facebook Page at www.facebook.com/2020-Clarion-County-Softball-League-100857651516284/ for updates.

Please contact the Clarion County Softball League Board Player Agents, Christina Ochs (Co-Ed) at 610-406-7257, or Kody Wolff (Men’s) at 814-229-8988 with questions.

