Clarion Prison Lockdown: 23 Hours a Day in a Cell

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – There are now about 14 prisoners in lockdown at the Clarion County Prison, and that means staying in a cell 23 hours a day.

“Once they have an Institutional violation, and they disrupt one of our rules or regulations, then they go in front of the misconduct hearing board. The board consists of one of the deputy wardens and correctional staff members. If they’re found guilty, that’s where they go,” said Warden Jeff Hornberger Tuesday morning at a meeting of the Clarion County Prison Board of Directors.

“Lockdown could last anywhere up to 180 days. When I say lockdown, they’re locked in the cell 23 hours a day, seven days a week.”

For example, Hornberger said one inmate demolished the TV in a block, and now all of the inmates in that block will suffer because it could be up to six months before it is replaced.

Meanwhile, the guilty party was placed in lockdown, and as he looks out into the block, he can’t even get a glimpse of TV.

When asked how a prisoner might spend time in lockdown, Hornberger said they could read or purchase some cards from the commissary. Bibles are also provided for reading, according to the warden.

Prison officials are also taking safety steps related to the COVID-19 virus

“Commissioner Brosius met with us last week, and we’ve been proactive on this,” said Hornberger. We want to increase our supplies, but we do have lots of hand sanitizer. We are still getting deliveries on a bi-weekly basis. We don’t place the alcohol-based sanitizers with the prison population because, in the past, some inmates would squeeze the packets and attempt to drink the alcohol.”

The prison board continues to discuss obtaining a body scanner for the facilities for examining prisoners for any type of contraband, including drugs. A scanner would offer many opportunities for the jail and other agencies such as probation, but the probable cost of $100,000 is a real stumbling block. Officials will continue to look for grants to help purchase a body scanner.

Monthly report

As of Tuesday’s meeting, there were 87 inmates in February, including 49 total commits, 39 total releases, for an average daily population of 82.38. The current population consists of 18 females, 65 males, and four temporary transfers.

Hornberger noted that in January, there were 76 inmates, and 82 percent of the inmates received psychotropic medications. Non-formulary medications accounted for $5176.15 out of the net total net pharmacy bill of $6224.11.

Medical expenses year to date are $24,561.85, while food and kitchen supplies account for $22,271.75.

During February, 199 inmates visited the counselor, five inmates were under suicide watch, there were twenty inmate psychiatric doctor visits, 58 inmate visits to the nurse, 63 inmate consults with a medical doctor, and four inmates went for hospital tests.

February saw an increase in misconduct reviews with 38 being reported, while the average monthly number is 20 to 25. There were two grievance reviews.

