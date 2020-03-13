Comically Incorrect: Creepy for President

exploreClarion.com
About Clarion
50 Things to Do
Places to Stay
Restaurants
Events Calendar
Police/Fire Calls
Obituaries
Jobs in Clarion
Clarion Area Jobs
Clarion Area Jobs
Community Partner
Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?
Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.
Free Classifieds
Browse Local Classifieds
Site Search
SPONSORED BY
H&R BLOCK
Local Sponsor Spotlight
exploreClarion.com Contest Winners
Check to see if you are a contest winner.
Featured Local Job
More Featured Local Jobs
Featured Local Job: Automotive Painter
Featured Local Job: Auto Body Technician
Featured Local Job: Full and Part-Time Positions Available at The Allegheny Grille
Featured Local Job: Full-Time Laborer Needed At J&J Feeds and Needs
Featured Local Job: Several Positions at Mealy Excavating
Featured Local Job: Production Worker
Featured Local Job: Servers
Featured Local Job: Full-Time Chef
Featured Local Job: Full-Time Chef
Featured Local Job: Ophthalmic Technician Position At The Laurel Eye Clinic
Featured Local Job: Welders/Fitters and CNC/Manual Machinists
Featured Local Jobs: Staffing Opportunities with All Seasons Temporaries
Featured Local Job: Medical Billing Specialist
Featured Local Job: RN Care Manager
Featured Local Job: Positions at Faller’s Furniture
Click Here for More Jobs
Featured Local Event
Venango County News
BREAKING NEWS: Clarion University Suspending All Face-to-Face Instruction
BREAKING NEWS: PIAA Suspends Basketball, Swimming Tournaments for Minimum Two Weeks Due to COVID-19 Coronavirus
Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, Five New Presumptive Positives, Bringing Statewide Total to 21
Who’s Hiring in Venango County
Commissioners Discuss Upcoming Primary Election, Need for Poll Workers
D9sports.com
PIAA Suspends Basketball, Swimming Tournaments for Minimum Two Weeks Due to COVID-19 Coronavirus
North Clarion, Coudersport Girls Advance to PIAA Class 1A Quarterfinals
Brookville, Ridgway, Clarion Boys All Eliminated from PIAA Playoffs
March 11, 2020 Basketball Scores Powered by Eric Shick Insurance
Listen Live: North Clarion Girls and Clarion Boys in PIAA Playoffs (Airtime 7 p.m. for both games)
Explore More
Sports
Local Recipes
PA News
Say What?!!
Clarion County Photo of the Day
Letter to the Editor
Events
Deer Creek Winery – exploreClarion.com
Rhonda’s Grapevine: Deer Creek Winery Business Retreats Inspire Bold Thinking, Communication, Creativity
Rhonda’s Grapevine: Celebrate Your Next Birthday at Deer Creek Winery
Rhonda’s Grapevine: Five Reasons to Stay at an Inn B&B While You Are Traveling for Business
Rhonda’s Grapevine: Romantic Winter Getaway Ideas
Rhonda’s Grapevine: Your Guide to Choosing The Perfect Room at The Inn at Deer Creek Winery
Rhonda’s Grapevine: Planning a Business Meeting? Call Deer Creek Winery!
Rhonda’s Grapevine: Gift Ideas for the Wine Lovers on Your Christmas List!
Deer Creek to Release Sugar Plum Spice Wine on Black Friday; Only Available for 3 Days
Rhonda’s Grapevine: How to Pick the Best Wines for Christmas Parties
Rhonda’s Grapevine: Have Your Work Christmas Party at Deer Creek Winery
Comically Incorrect: Creepy for President
Friday, March 13, 2020 @
12:03 AM
Posted by A.F. Branco
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Sports
Local and National Sports News
Sports Archive
Recipes
Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive
cinema
local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall
Feedback
Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
Home
Feedback
Contact Us
Advertise on exploreClarion.com
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.
Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.