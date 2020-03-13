 

Decision on Clarion University Spring Sports Still Pending

Friday, March 13, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Clarion U softballCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – While the NCAA announced Thursday that it was canceling all spring sports championships due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, Clarion University has not made a decision on whether it would contest any regular-season spring sporting events.

(Photo courtesy of Clarion University Athletics)

In a release announcing the suspension of all face-to-face instruction on Clarion’s campus beginning March 16, the university also announced the canceling of all university events until further notice.

But the release also said that information regarding athletics is “forthcoming.”

Clarion sponsors six sports that compete in the spring season including baseball, softball, women’s track and field, women’s tennis and men’s and women’s golf.


