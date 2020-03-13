Featured Local Job: Licensed Practical Nurses

PrimeCare Medical, Inc., is in search of Licensed Practical Nurses (LPN’s) to staff a facility in Emlenton.

LPNS’s will provide medical care to adolescents 13 to 21 years old.

This correctional facility has less than 100 beds.

If you are interested in changing lives in your community please call 1-800-245-727 ext. 1139 or visit Indeed.com to apply.

Now is the time to join the exciting and challenging world of correctional healthcare!

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.