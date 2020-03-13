 

Guns Found in Wooded Area on Lake Lucy Road

Friday, March 13, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

investigationWASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say two guns were found in a wooded area along Lake Lucy Road on Thursday morning.

According to Marienville-based State Police, two firearms were found in a wooded area near a known individual’s residence on Lake Lucy Road, in Washington Township, Clarion County, around 9:40 a.m. on Thursday, March 12.

Police say one of the firearms was a Synthetic Remington 30-06 Model 710, and the other was a CVA Wolf 50 cal muzzleloader.

The investigation is ongoing.


