Guns Found in Wooded Area on Lake Lucy Road

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say two guns were found in a wooded area along Lake Lucy Road on Thursday morning.

According to Marienville-based State Police, two firearms were found in a wooded area near a known individual’s residence on Lake Lucy Road, in Washington Township, Clarion County, around 9:40 a.m. on Thursday, March 12.

Police say one of the firearms was a Synthetic Remington 30-06 Model 710, and the other was a CVA Wolf 50 cal muzzleloader.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.